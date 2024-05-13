US Stocks Rise, Europe Falls Before Inflation Data
Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2024 | 09:11 PM
Wall Street rose Monday but European stock markets fell following a record run last week as investors turn their attention to key US inflation data
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Wall Street rose Monday but European stock markets fell following a record run last week as investors turn their attention to key US inflation data.
London, Paris and Frankfurt were in the red in afternoon trading after finishing at all-time highs on Friday.
On Wall Street, the Dow, the broad-based S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq opened higher on the eve of inflation figures that will influence interest-rate decisions.
World markets rallied last week on optimism that the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England will soon cut borrowing costs after raising them in efforts to contain soaring prices.
Investors will pore over two sets of US inflation data for April -- the producer price index (PPI) on Tuesday and the consumer price index (CPI) on Wednesday -- for fresh clues about the Fed's monetary policy outlook.
"This week's US inflation updates are likely to be the drivers of equity market direction," said David Morrison, senior market analyst at Trade Nation.
"If the numbers suggest that inflation is continuing to push higher, then that will decrease the probability of rate cuts this year," he said.
An uptick in inflation in recent months has dented hopes that the Fed will start cutting rates as soon as June, and odds-makers now see the possibility of it happening in September.
This week's figures "will provide substantial insights into the likely duration of elevated interest rates," said Fawad Razaqzada, analyst at City Index and Forex.com.
Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare said investors will also closely track retail sales figures, due out Wednesday, and quarterly earnings from Home Depot and Walmart.
"All of that, in turn, will fold into what the market thinks it can expect from the Fed in terms of future rate cuts," O'Hare said.
- US-China trade war -
In Asia, indices also fluctuated as traders absorbed weak Chinese data and news that Beijing planned to start selling the first batch of almost $140 billion of bonds to boost the stuttering economy.
The week began on a tepid note after figures showed a drop in a broad measure of credit in China that sparked worries of a further slackening in the world's number two economy.
That came as the Wall Street Journal reported that the White House is looking at almost quadrupling tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles as part of a plan that will also target batteries and solar cells.
A decision, expected on Tuesday according to reports, would come as US President Joe Biden gears up for a rematch with Donald Trump in November's presidential election.
Last month, Biden urged a tripling of tariffs on steel and aluminium as he courted blue-collar voters.
- Key figures around 1340 GMT -
New York - Dow: UP 0.2 percent at 39,583.26 points
New York - S&P 500: UP 0.1 percent at 5,226.66
New York - Nasdaq: UP 0.1 percent at 16,358.31
London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 percent at 8,417.15
Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.3 percent at 8,192.13
Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.3 percent at 18,713.30
EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.3 percent at 5,068.12
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.1 percent at 38,179.46 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.8 percent at 19,115.06 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3,148.02 (close)
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0804 from $1.0772 on Friday
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 155.73 yen from 155.88 yen
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2561 from $1.2525
Euro/pound: DOWN at 86.03 from 86.06 pence
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.5 percent at $83.19 per barrel
West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.6 percent at $78.74 per barrel
Recent Stories
Govt asked to align tobacco tax with WHO guidelines
DC for providing municipal services to public
PM Shehbaz Sharif resigns as PML-N President
DPM Dar invites Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan under CPEC
Man arrested for attempted sexual assault
Attock court sentences drug peddler
IGP reviews counterterrorism efforts, advocates for enhanced measures
IHC to take up contempt cases on complaints of judges
Rs 23 billion subsidy package - PM Shehbaz's gift for Kashmiris: Ch Anwar
NIMA hosts farewell lunch for former IRS, CASS Presidents
Adviser on Tourism resents use of substandard material in renovation of Nishtar ..
Irish Men to tour Pakistan for test series in September 2025
More Stories From Business
-
Govt asked to align tobacco tax with WHO guidelines12 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar invites Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan under CPEC8 minutes ago
-
FCCI to launch “Cyberabad” project very soon: Khurram Tariq41 minutes ago
-
Welfare projects to be completed on priority: MNA41 minutes ago
-
PCJCCI, FTO hold awareness session on redress of taxpayers complaints2 hours ago
-
LCCI, DG Environment discuss ways and means to solve environmental issues2 hours ago
-
DPM Dar invites Chinese Gezhouba Group to expand operation under CPEC Phase-II2 hours ago
-
Tesla's new mega factory project in Shanghai granted construction permit3 hours ago
-
Vietnam spends nearly 1 bln USD on automobile imports in Jan.-April3 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 713 points4 hours ago
-
European stocks waver after record run3 hours ago
-
Jam Kamal reiterates commitment to policy of business facilitation, export diversification5 hours ago