U.S. Stocks Rise Modestly Amid Economic Data

NEW YORK UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) --:U.S. stocks eked out modest gains on Friday as investors parsed a slew of economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 14.88 points, or 0.04 percent, to 35,499.85. The S&P 500 rose 13.13 points, or 0.30 percent, to 4,460.83. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 51.13 points, or 0.35 percent, to 14,816.26.

Six of the 11 Primary S&P 500 sectors ended in green, with health care up 0.77 percent, outpacing the rest. Energy slipped 0.

49 percent, the worst-performing group.

U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded lower with all the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on a downbeat note.

On the economic front, U.S. initial jobless claims, a rough way to measure layoffs, registered 375,000 in the week ending Aug. 7, a decrease of 12,000 from the previous week's revised level, the Department of Labor reported on Thursday. The reading was in line with market estimates.

