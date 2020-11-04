UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Rise Slightly In Cautious Trade Amid Contested Presidential Election

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:18 PM

US Stocks Rise Slightly in Cautious Trade Amid Contested Presidential Election

US stocks rose slightly on Wednesday as investors paced cautiously amid a too-close-to-call presidential election

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US stocks rose slightly on Wednesday as investors paced cautiously amid a too-close-to-call presidential election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest stock indicator on the New York Stock Exchange, was up 0.1 percent at 27,512 by 9:30 AM ET (13:30 GMT).

The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks on the NYSE, rose 1.6 percent to 3,428.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, which lists US tech stock giants such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, rose 2.6 percent to 11,454.

The presidential election remained too close to call on Wednesday morning, with ballots in the swing states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada not yet fully counted.

According to Fox news, Biden has secured 238 electoral college votes, while Trump has won 213. Either candidate needs at least 270 electoral college votes in order to win the White House.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Google Facebook White House Trump New York Stock Exchange Georgia Stocks Apple Top Dow Jones Netflix

Recent Stories

Motorway gang-rape case: ATC sends co-accused to j ..

2 minutes ago

Mail-in Votes Likely Favor Biden, But Mass Mail-in ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah International Book Fair 2020 opens

20 minutes ago

Sepa team visits Peoples Medical College Hospital, ..

2 minutes ago

Islamia University held seminar to raise awareness ..

2 minutes ago

US Trade Deficit in Goods Down 4.8% in Sept to Rea ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.