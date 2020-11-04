US Stocks Rise Slightly in Cautious Trade Amid Contested Presidential Election

US stocks rose slightly on Wednesday as investors paced cautiously amid a too-close-to-call presidential election

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US stocks rose slightly on Wednesday as investors paced cautiously amid a too-close-to-call presidential election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest stock indicator on the New York Stock Exchange, was up 0.1 percent at 27,512 by 9:30 AM ET (13:30 GMT).

The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks on the NYSE, rose 1.6 percent to 3,428.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, which lists US tech stock giants such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, rose 2.6 percent to 11,454.

The presidential election remained too close to call on Wednesday morning, with ballots in the swing states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada not yet fully counted.

According to Fox news, Biden has secured 238 electoral college votes, while Trump has won 213. Either candidate needs at least 270 electoral college votes in order to win the White House.