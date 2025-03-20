Open Menu

US Stocks Rise, Treasury Yields Tumble After Fed Decision

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2025 | 08:30 PM

US stocks rise, Treasury yields tumble after Fed decision

Wall Street stocks rose Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged but pointed to increased economic uncertainty, while Treasury bond yields tumbled

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Wall Street stocks rose Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged but pointed to increased economic uncertainty, while Treasury bond yields tumbled.

The Fed's interest rate decision was expected, but the central bank cut its growth forecast for 2025 and hiked its inflation outlook.

It has nonetheless still penciled in two rate cuts this year.

But yields on the 10-year US Treasury note, a closely-watched proxy of monetary policy, fell sharply as the Fed also slowed the pace at which it will shrink the size of its balance sheet.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.9 percent at 41,964.63.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.1 percent to 5,675.29, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.4 percent to 17,750.79.

"Uncertainty today is unusually elevated," Fed chair Jerome Powell told reporters after the decision was published, adding that at least part of a recent inflation uptick was related to the White House tariff policies.

But Powell also communicated some confidence about the US economic outlook, noting key indicators that have stayed solid in spite of surveys showing weakening consumer confidence.

"I think the market liked hearing the Fed Chair sound reasonably upbeat about the economy," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare, who noted that the drop in Treasury yields boosts expectations that mortgage rates also will fall.

Among individual companies, Boeing jumped 6.8 percent as CFO Brian West told a Wall Street conference the company's efforts to improve plane assembly operations were on track so far in the first quarter and struck an upbeat tone on the company's outlook.

General Mills fell 2.1 percent after reporting a five percent drop in sales as it pointed to a slowdown in demand for snacking and a drop in orders from retailers managing inventories.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Pakistan denies US travel restrictions, reaffirms ..

Pakistan denies US travel restrictions, reaffirms policy on Israel

2 minutes ago
 Saeed bin Maktoum crowns winners of local padel ca ..

Saeed bin Maktoum crowns winners of local padel category at Nad Al Sheba Sports ..

5 minutes ago
 PCB responds to revenue generated from ICC Champio ..

PCB responds to revenue generated from ICC Champions Trophy 2025

12 minutes ago
 Mega tree plantation campaign launched in Punjab

Mega tree plantation campaign launched in Punjab

24 minutes ago
 PCB to earn Rs. 3bln in profit from Champions Trop ..

PCB to earn Rs. 3bln in profit from Champions Trophy 2025: spokesperson

5 minutes ago
 Gold prices reach record high level in internation ..

Gold prices reach record high level in international level, in Pakistan

33 minutes ago
Japan first to qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Japan first to qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup

35 minutes ago
 No religious freedom for Muslim in India as police ..

No religious freedom for Muslim in India as police launch crackdown on Meerut Un ..

1 hour ago
 UFC returns to Abu Dhabi for thrilling fight night ..

UFC returns to Abu Dhabi for thrilling fight night on July 26

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility announces facilities for visito ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility announces facilities for visitors to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosqu ..

2 hours ago
 Winners of 'Date Palm International Photography' c ..

Winners of 'Date Palm International Photography' competition announced

2 hours ago
 DP World Foundation commemorates Zayed Humanitaria ..

DP World Foundation commemorates Zayed Humanitarian Day with community initiativ ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business