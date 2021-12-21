UrduPoint.com

US Stocks Rise, Winning Back Some Of Prior Day's Losses

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 09:59 PM

US stocks rise, winning back some of prior day's losses

Wall Street stocks bounced early Tuesday, winning back some of the prior session's losses as markets monitored ongoing trends in the spike in Covid-19 cases and digested corporate earnings

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks bounced early Tuesday, winning back some of the prior session's losses as markets monitored ongoing trends in the spike in Covid-19 cases and digested corporate earnings.

US President Joe Biden was set to deliver an address on the pandemic later Tuesday amid the fast spread of the Omicron variant, while White House official said the government will distribute 500 million free Covid-19 tests.

Major indices lost more than one percent on Monday amid worries over Omicron and disappointment after opposition from West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin blocked Biden's $1.75 trillion social spending and climate change package.

About 25 minutes into trading on Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.7 percent at 35,193.68.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.5 percent to 4,592.55, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.3 percent to 15,058.09.

Among individual companies, Nike jumped 5.8 percent after reporting better-than-expected profits as strong pricing offset a hit from supply chain outages on product availability.

Micron Technology surged 9.3 percent as it scored a 33 percent increase in revenues to $7.7 billion amid strong demand driven by the push for 5G telecommunications and electric vehicles.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology White House Vehicles Virginia 5G Stocks Market National University From Government Dow Jones Billion Million Opposition

Recent Stories

US to distribute free Covid tests as Omicron sprea ..

US to distribute free Covid tests as Omicron spreads

2 minutes ago
 Bitcoin Price Recovers 5.5% Surpassing $48,000 - B ..

Bitcoin Price Recovers 5.5% Surpassing $48,000 - Binance Cryptocurrency Exchange

2 minutes ago
 Russia, France to Synchronize Actions on Karabakh ..

Russia, France to Synchronize Actions on Karabakh - Kremlin

2 minutes ago
 Russia to Open New Embassy Office in Bosnia and He ..

Russia to Open New Embassy Office in Bosnia and Herzegovina - Lavrov

2 minutes ago
 New York City Offers $100 Incentive to Get COVID-1 ..

New York City Offers $100 Incentive to Get COVID-19 Vaccine Booster by New Year ..

7 minutes ago
 Police "Khadimat Center" to be established at High ..

Police "Khadimat Center" to be established at High Court Rawalpindi premises

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.