US stocks sink at open amid earnings, Covid worries

Wall Street opened in a bad mood Tuesday, with major indices sinking as traders assessed worrying Covid-19 developments and third quarter earnings

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Wall Street opened in a bad mood Tuesday, with major indices sinking as traders assessed worrying Covid-19 developments and third quarter earnings.

About 30 minutes into the session, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average had sunk 0.

2 percent to 28,789.65, while the broad-based S&P 500 was also down 0.1 percent at 3,529.42.

The tech-rich Nasdaq shot up 2.6 percent on Monday ahead of Apple's expected new iPhone launch, but was flat on Tuesday at 11,880.58.