UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Sink At Open Amid Earnings, Covid Worries

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 09:00 PM

US stocks sink at open amid earnings, Covid worries

Wall Street opened in a bad mood Tuesday, with major indices sinking as traders assessed worrying Covid-19 developments and third quarter earnings

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Wall Street opened in a bad mood Tuesday, with major indices sinking as traders assessed worrying Covid-19 developments and third quarter earnings.

About 30 minutes into the session, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average had sunk 0.

2 percent to 28,789.65, while the broad-based S&P 500 was also down 0.1 percent at 3,529.42.

The tech-rich Nasdaq shot up 2.6 percent on Monday ahead of Apple's expected new iPhone launch, but was flat on Tuesday at 11,880.58.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Apple Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council highlights importa ..

2 minutes ago

KP government kicks off renovation of damaged wors ..

2 minutes ago

FPCCI hails appointment of Tabish Gohar as SAPM on ..

2 minutes ago

Justice Isa summons registrar; expresses concern o ..

2 minutes ago

Preparations for 18th meeting of prosecutors gener ..

2 minutes ago

Seventh Unit of Bulgaria's Kozloduy NPP to Be Buil ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.