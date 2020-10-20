UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Slump As White House, Congress 'Remain At Distance' Over New COVID-19 Stimulus

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 02:30 AM

US Stocks Slump As White House, Congress 'Remain at Distance' Over New COVID-19 Stimulus

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) US stocks slumped on Monday as investors reacted negatively to news that Congress and the White House have remained apart on a new relief package to help Americans financially distressed by the novel coronavirus measures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest stock indicator on the New York Stock Exchange, closed at 28,195, decreased 1.4 percent.

The S&P, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks on the NYSE, settled at 3,426, off 1.6 percent.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, which lists US tech stock giants such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, closed at 11,479, down 1.7 percent.

On Sunday, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was optimistic that legislation for a new economic stimulus could be pushed through before the November 3 presidential election.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows also expressed hope on Monday that a deal was possible, saying the Trump administration had upped its initial $1.8 trillion offer to more than $1.9 trillion.

Congress approved the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act in March, dispensing roughly $3 trillion as paycheck protection for workers, loans and grants for businesses and other personal aid for qualifying citizens and residents.

Democrats have since been locked in a stalemate with Republicans, which control the US Senate, on a successive package to the CARES Act. The disagreement has mainly been over the size of the next relief package as thousands of Americans risked losing their jobs without further aid.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Senate Google Facebook White House Trump New York Stock Exchange Nancy March November Congress Stocks Sunday Apple Top Dow Jones Netflix Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE ambassador to Bahrain participates in virtual ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank launches the &quot;Joud&quot; ..

2 hours ago

Etihad operates maiden commercial passenger flight ..

2 hours ago

UAE renews its continued commitment to supporting ..

2 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Highe ..

3 hours ago

Reem Al Hashemy visits Dubai Police General HQ, re ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.