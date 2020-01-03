US Stocks' S&P500 Closes at Record High on First Trading Day of 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Wall Street's top stocks barometer closed the first trading day of 2020 at record highs in anticipation that a preliminary US-China trade deal will be signed in less than two weeks.

The S&P500 index, which measures the value of the 500 largest US corporations by market capitalization, settled up 0.8 percent at an all-time high of 3,257 on Thursday. It was the index's single biggest gain in a day since December 12. The S&P500 rose 30 percent last year for its best advance since 2013.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.3 percent to 9,092, after setting an all-time high at 9,092. It was the Nasdaq's biggest one-day leap since September 5. The technology sector was the darling of Wall Street investors last year, lifting the Nasdaq by 36% for the index's best performance in six years.

US stocks' broad Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1.2 percent to 28,868. Earlier in the session, it hit an all-time high at 28,873. It was the Dow's best one-day showing since December 6. The Dow rose 23 percent last year for its best performance since 2017.

Thursday's rally was in belated reaction to the US President Donald Trump's tweet on New Year's eve that the trade deal with China will be signed at the White House on January 15.

US stocks aside, European and Asian equity markets also jumped on the first trading day of 2020 after China loosened its monetary policy by trimming the reserve requirement for its domestic banks, freeing up the equivalent of $115 billion in liquidity.