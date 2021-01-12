UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Stable Amid Washington Anxiety, Vaccine Optimism

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 08:33 PM

US stocks stable amid Washington anxiety, vaccine optimism

Wall Street stocks were little changed early Tuesday as markets weighed worries about elevated coronavirus cases and US political upheaval against optimism over Covid-19 vaccines

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks were little changed early Tuesday as markets weighed worries about elevated coronavirus cases and US political upheaval against optimism over Covid-19 vaccines.

Early trading was muted after Monday's pullback from records as investors assessed warnings of more US protests after a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump last week attacked the Capitol in an unsuccessful effort to block certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Law enforcement officials have warned of additional unrest heading into Biden's January 20 inauguration, including at state capitols.

About 20 minutes into trading the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.

1 percent to 30,969.45.

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent to 3,795.28, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was up a hair at 13,040.13.

Monday's pullback reflected "some overdue selling interest" in the wake of the post-election rally, Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare said.

But the market "continues to be governed by a bullish bias," O'Hare said, adding that more armed attacks on government buildings could spur a selloff.

Among individual companies, Walmart gained 0.9 percent as it announced a new fintech startup with Ribbit Capital, the global investment firm behind Robinhood and other ventures.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Trump January Stocks Market From Government Walmart Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Guardiola warns Brighton could darken Man City's b ..

2 minutes ago

7-day anti-polio drive continues in Peshawar

2 minutes ago

Chief of Naval Staff highlights importance of huma ..

2 minutes ago

SU students to get NEST scholarships

2 minutes ago

‏UAE announces 3,243 new COVID-19 cases, 2,195 ..

20 minutes ago

Dubai Customs joins Smart Dubai’s Integrated Gov ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.