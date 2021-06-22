UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Stage Broad Rally Despite Concerns Over Federal Reserve Stimulus Tapering

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 02:30 AM

US Stocks Stage Broad Rally Despite Concerns Over Federal Reserve Stimulus Tapering

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) US stocks rallied on Monday as equity investors regained their appetite for risk after last week's plunge triggered by the Federal Reserve's announcement that it was seeking an appropriate exit time for its pandemic-era stimulus programs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest US equity barometer on the New York Stock Exchange, finished at 33,877, up 1.8 percent on the day. Last week, the Dow plunged 3.5 percent, its most since the week ended October 23.

The S&P 500, which groups the top 500 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, closed at 4,225, up 1.4 percent on the day. For the week, the S&P500 lost 1.9 percent, its most since the week to February 19.

The Nasdaq Composite index, which includes high-flying tech stocks such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, microsoft, Netflix and Google, finished at 14,141, up 0.8 percent. Nasdaq was a relative outperformer last week compared with the Dow and S&P500, losing just  0.3 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Google Facebook New York Stock Exchange February October Stocks Apple Top Dow Jones Netflix

Recent Stories

Sarwar proposes reserved seats for overseas Pakist ..

2 hours ago

Belarus opposition head hails 'powerful' joint san ..

2 hours ago

Algerian Chief of Staff Heads to Moscow for Securi ..

2 hours ago

UN Peace Operations Chief to Travel to Moscow for ..

2 hours ago

Aleem Khan appreciates PM Imran Khan's realistic s ..

2 hours ago

3 killed , 5 injured over coal mine dispute at Dar ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.