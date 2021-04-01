UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Start 2nd Quarter With A Gain

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 08:28 PM

US stocks start 2nd quarter with a gain

Wall Street stocks were higher early Thursday, opening the second quarter on a positive note as markets digested President Joe Biden's proposed $2 trillion infrastructure and jobs plan

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks were higher early Thursday, opening the second quarter on a positive note as markets digested President Joe Biden's proposed $2 trillion infrastructure and jobs plan.

Biden's plan would modernize America's public works and make its energy system greener. But the proposal faces major hurdles in Congress amid criticism from Republicans and business lobbies who oppose the higher corporate taxes that would pay the bill.

Investors are looking ahead to first-quarter earnings season later this month with optimism after Congress approved Biden's economic massive pandemic relief package and as US vaccinations accelerate raising hopes the economy can fully reopen.

About 15 minutes into Thursday's trading session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2 percent at 33,031.81.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent to 4,000.25, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.6 percent to 13,458.94.

New applications for jobless benefits in the US spiked last week, reversing most of the improvement in the prior week when the total dipped below 700,000 for the first time since the pandemic shuttered the US economy.

The report comes ahead of Friday's closely-watched monthly government jobs data which is expected to be a blockbuster.

The stock market will be closed for Good Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Congress Stocks Market From Government Dow Jones Jobs

Recent Stories

IRS officer Syaduain Raza posted as DG, Ports and ..

3 minutes ago

NHA Board approves revised PC-1 of Lowari Tunnel a ..

3 minutes ago

South Korea's Seoul submits bid to co-host 2032 Ol ..

5 minutes ago

NACTA announces short film contest on 'Tolerant So ..

5 minutes ago

Egypt gets hundreds of thousands of vaccines via C ..

5 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Offers OPEC+ to Consider Gradual Incr ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.