US Stocks Start Higher As States Eye Reopening, Dow +0.5%

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:47 PM

Wall Street opened higher Monday buoyed by hopes of a return to economic normalcy as states eye easing restrictions on businesses that closed to stop the spread of the coronavirus

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Wall Street opened higher Monday buoyed by hopes of a return to economic normalcy as states eye easing restrictions on businesses that closed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 percent to 23,893.81.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent to 2,857.07, while the tech-rich Nasdaq rose 0.9 percent to 8,713.90.

