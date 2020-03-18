US stocks suspended on deep losses, S&P 500 down 7.0%

UrduPoint.com
New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Trading on Wall Street was halted again on Wednesday due to rising fear about the economic hit from the coronavirus in spite of massive government stimulus announcements.

The 15-minute trading suspension was triggered by a seven-percent drop in the S&P 500, which was at 2,351.

90. The halt is automatic at these levels to limit volatility.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 7.8 percent at 19,576.75, sinking below where it was when US President Donald Trump was inaugurated, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index plunged 6.3 percent to 6,872.41.

