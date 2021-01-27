UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Tumble 2% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision Amid Talk Of Market Bubble

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 08:25 PM

US Stocks Tumble 2% Ahead of Fed Rate Decision Amid Talk of Market Bubble

US stocks fell the most in three months on Wednesday morning, tumbling as much as 2 percent on talk that the market had been overbought as the Federal Reserve prepared to announce its monthly decision on interest rates

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) US stocks fell the most in three months on Wednesday morning, tumbling as much as 2 percent on talk that the market had been overbought as the Federal Reserve prepared to announce its monthly decision on interest rates.

The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, was down 1.8 percent by 10:03 AM (15:03 GMT), its sharpest slump since a 3.5 percent drop on October 28.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, Wall Street's broadest stocks gauge, fell 1.7 percent. The technology-laden Nasdaq index, which counts on the performance of industry giants such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, tumbled 2 percent.

