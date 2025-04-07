US Stocks Tumble Again On Rising Recession Worries
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 08:19 PM
New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Wall Street stocks opened sharply lower Monday, joining a global selloff on worries that a trade war induced by US President Donald Trump's tariffs will spark a global economic slowdown.
About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 3.6 percent at 36,947.62.
The broad-based S&P 500 tumbled 3.5 percent to 4,897.
96, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 3.7 percent to 15,017.24.
Equity markets have been in free fall since Trump's announcement Wednesday unveiling sweeping tariffs on trading partners that were far more impactful than markets expected.
The losses pushed Nasdaq into a bear market last week with the other two indices not far behind. A bear market is defined as a 20 percent drop from a recent peak.
