Open Menu

US Stocks Tumble Again On Rising Recession Worries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 08:19 PM

US stocks tumble again on rising recession worries

Wall Street stocks opened sharply lower Monday, joining a global selloff on worries that a trade war induced by US President Donald Trump's tariffs will spark a global economic slowdown

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Wall Street stocks opened sharply lower Monday, joining a global selloff on worries that a trade war induced by US President Donald Trump's tariffs will spark a global economic slowdown.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 3.6 percent at 36,947.62.

The broad-based S&P 500 tumbled 3.5 percent to 4,897.

96, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 3.7 percent to 15,017.24.

Equity markets have been in free fall since Trump's announcement Wednesday unveiling sweeping tariffs on trading partners that were far more impactful than markets expected.

The losses pushed Nasdaq into a bear market last week with the other two indices not far behind. A bear market is defined as a 20 percent drop from a recent peak.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council reviews developmen ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews developments in implementation of govern ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Arab Economic and Social Counc ..

UAE participates in Arab Economic and Social Council meeting in Cairo

6 minutes ago
 ERA urges EU-US to ease trade tensions to protect ..

ERA urges EU-US to ease trade tensions to protect aviation, regional communities

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Denmark commit to green shipping, sustai ..

Pakistan, Denmark commit to green shipping, sustainable port operations

5 minutes ago
 CM pays tribute to security forces on killing 8 Kh ..

CM pays tribute to security forces on killing 8 Khawarij in North Waziristan

4 minutes ago
 Thrilling contests, cultural pride mark third Day ..

Thrilling contests, cultural pride mark third Day of Derajat festival

4 minutes ago
EU chief says offered US zero tariffs for cars, ot ..

EU chief says offered US zero tariffs for cars, other industrial goods

4 minutes ago
 Canada launches WTO complaint over US auto tariffs

Canada launches WTO complaint over US auto tariffs

4 minutes ago
 At heart of disaster: UAE efforts deeply appreciat ..

At heart of disaster: UAE efforts deeply appreciated by people of Myanmar

21 minutes ago
 WHO for investing to reduce maternal, newborn deat ..

WHO for investing to reduce maternal, newborn deaths

4 minutes ago
 Experts urge strategic pivot, diversified trade ap ..

Experts urge strategic pivot, diversified trade approach as 29% U.S. tariff thre ..

11 minutes ago
 Minor boy killed in road accident

Minor boy killed in road accident

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business