UrduPoint.com

US Stocks Tumble On Rate Worries With Dow Falling 2.1%

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 06:57 PM

US stocks tumble on rate worries with Dow falling 2.1%

Wall Street stocks finished decisively lower on Tuesday as angst over more Federal Reserve interest rate hikes in the pipeline added to the hit from retailers' lackluster forecasts

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ):Wall Street stocks finished decisively lower on Tuesday as angst over more Federal Reserve interest rate hikes in the pipeline added to the hit from retailers' lackluster forecasts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 2.1 percent lower -- down nearly 700 points -- at 33,129.59.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 2.0 percent to 3,997.34, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 2.5 percent to 11,492.30.

The rout came as the yield on the 10-year US Treasury climbed closer to four percent, in the latest sign that markets expect more central bank actions to counter inflation and slow the economy.

The Fed walks a fine line trying to cool demand while avoiding tipping the world's biggest economy into a recession.

Analysts said the pullback reflects recognition that hopes for a quick Fed pivot may have been unrealistic.

"Markets are realizing that they may have gotten ahead of themselves," said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers.

"The big speculation that we saw over the past few weeks seems to have been replaced by more sober thinking," he noted.

Adding to the unease were downcast 2023 projections from big-box chains Walmart and Home Depot. Both companies acknowledged the drag of inflation and higher interest rates on consumer health.

Home Depot was the biggest loser in the Dow, falling 7.1 percent, while Walmart mustered a 0.6 percent gain.

Other Dow-listed companies with deep losses were Intel, down 5.6 percent, and 3M, down 3.3 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Fine Bank May Stocks Market From Walmart Dow Jones

Recent Stories

US lauds Pakistan’s policies for economic develo ..

US lauds Pakistan’s policies for economic development

10 minutes ago
 Iran Has "Plan B" in Case Negotiations on JCPOA Fa ..

Iran Has "Plan B" in Case Negotiations on JCPOA Fail - Foreign Minister

28 seconds ago
 PTI's court arrest drive badly flopped due to leas ..

PTI's court arrest drive badly flopped due to least interest by people: Special ..

30 seconds ago
 SAU starts research on indigenous, non-native vege ..

SAU starts research on indigenous, non-native vegetables species

31 seconds ago
 Islamabad Police hold Road Safety Workshop for sch ..

Islamabad Police hold Road Safety Workshop for school students

33 seconds ago
 QWP terms Jail Bharo Tehrik as "political hoax", " ..

QWP terms Jail Bharo Tehrik as "political hoax", "hypocrisy"

34 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.