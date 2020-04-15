UrduPoint.com
US Stocks Tumble On Weak Retail Sales, Bank Results

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:53 PM

US stocks tumble on weak retail sales, bank results

Wall Street stocks opened sharply lower Wednesday following a weak US retail sales report and gloomy earnings reports from large American banks

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ):Wall Street stocks opened sharply lower Wednesday following a weak US retail sales report and gloomy earnings reports from large American banks.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.3 percent to 23,402.53.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 2.5 percent to 2,775.45, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 2.3 percent to 8,322.73.

The early retreat was a reversal from Tuesday's buoyant session, when stocks enjoyed the latest in a series of positive sessions following data showing an improving case load trend in New York City and some other coronavirus hotspots.

But some analysts have warned that the market's recent surge seems misplaced given the dimming economic outlook.

US retail spending took a dive in March as the coronavirus forced businesses to close and shoppers to stay home, falling 8.7 percent from the prior month, the Commerce Department reported.

The most damaging hit was in motor vehicles where sales collapsed by 25.6 percent.

Meanwhile, Bank of America, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs all announced they were setting aside large reserves in anticipation of potential loan defaults due to the weakening economy.

Shares of all three banks fell sharply after the reports.

