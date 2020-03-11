UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Tumble, Resuming Selloff On Virus Fears

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 09:55 PM

US stocks tumble, resuming selloff on virus fears

Wall Street stocks resumed their downward slide on Wednesday, falling sharply in opening trading amid rising fears the coronavirus outbreak will lead to a recession

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks resumed their downward slide on Wednesday, falling sharply in opening trading amid rising fears the coronavirus outbreak will lead to a recession.

Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 24,271.29, down about 750 points, or 3.0 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 sank 2.8 percent to 2,800.32, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 2.6 percent to 8,128.10.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lead Stocks Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SSC holds meeting to raise awareness over coronavi ..

14 minutes ago

Emirates Group partners with Airbus to provide lea ..

44 minutes ago

256 buses are sterilised daily: SRTA

44 minutes ago

DP World announces 2019 full-year results

59 minutes ago

Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans abandoned due t ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed attends final meeting of camel r ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.