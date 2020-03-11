US stocks tumble, resuming selloff on virus fears

Wall Street stocks resumed their downward slide on Wednesday, falling sharply in opening trading amid rising fears the coronavirus outbreak will lead to a recession

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks resumed their downward slide on Wednesday, falling sharply in opening trading amid rising fears the coronavirus outbreak will lead to a recession.

Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 24,271.29, down about 750 points, or 3.0 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 sank 2.8 percent to 2,800.32, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 2.6 percent to 8,128.10.