US Stocks Up 3%, Extending Rise After First Weekly Gain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 01:50 AM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Wall Street's three main indexes increased about 3 percent each on Monday as US stocks extended their gain from last week amid signs investors were regaining some of their confidence despite US businesses being told to stay shut until May due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, closed up 691 points, or 3.2 percent, at 21,327.

The S&P500, barometer for the top 500 US stocks, settled up 3.3 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 3.6 percent.

The Dow gained 13 percent last week, the S&P500 10 percent and the Nasdaq 9 percent for their first weekly gain in three, responding to a $2 trillion stimulus package rolled out by the Trump administration to deal with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In two weeks prior, the indexes lost a total of more than 20 percent each for their biggest declines since the financial crisis of 2008.

Monday's rebound was partly led by a rise in healthcare stocks amid a host of containment efforts for the pandemic announced by the Trump administration, which asked US businesses to stay shut till April 30 versus earlier ideas that they reopen by Easter, which falls on April 19. The United States is the world's most highly infected country for the Covid-19, with more than 155,000 cases and over 2,500 deaths.

