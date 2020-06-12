UrduPoint.com
US Stocks Up 3% In Comeback Rally After Fears Of 2nd Coronavirus Wave

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 11:21 PM

Stocks on Wall Street rose as much as 3 percent in Friday's early trade, recovering about a third of the previous session's losses, as broad-based buying helped soothe a market shaken by the fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in the United States

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Stocks on Wall Street rose as much as 3 percent in Friday's early trade, recovering about a third of the previous session's losses, as broad-based buying helped soothe a market shaken by the fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in the United States.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, was up 2.8 percent at 25,825 points by 10:20 a.m. ET (14:20 GMT), after plunging nearly 7 percent in the previous session.� It was the biggest one-day slump on the index since the Dow's near-13 percent plunge on March 16.

The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, was up 2.3 percent at 3,071, after Thursday's 6 percent dip. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 2.2 percent to hover at 9,701, rebounding from the previous session's 5 percent loss.

"As if it wasn't already clear that we're living through extraordinary times - and markets - investors are piling back into stocks after yesterday's plunge," Craig Erlam at New York brokerage OANDA said in a note to the company's clients, shared with Sputnik.

"Today's rebound is being perceived as a 'buy the dip' opportunity."

Stocks crashed on Thursday as total US Covid-19 cases topped 2 million, with a jump in infections reported in at least five states New Mexico, Oregon, Florida, Texas, and Arizona after five weeks of declines across the country. The potential for a second wave of infections from the virus prompted fears there could be another partial shutdown at least of the US economy, which was mostly closed in March and April.

With Friday's rebound, the Dow remains 10 percent lower on the year while the S&P500 is off 5 percent. Only the Nasdaq is in positive territory for 2020, with a near 8 percent gain.

