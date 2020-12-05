UrduPoint.com
US Stocks Up As Much As 1 Percent With Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Hitting Record Highs

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 02:30 AM

US Stocks Up as Much As 1 Percent With Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Hitting Record Highs

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) US stock closed up as much as 1 percent on Friday, with Wall Street's three key equity indexes all hitting record highs on expectations that Congress might soon approve a coronavirus relief package of almost $1 trillion.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, Wall Street's broadest stocks gauge, rose 0.

8 percent for the day and 1 percent for the week, closing at a record high of 30,218.

The S&P 500 rose 1 percent for the day and 1.6 percent for the week, settling at an all-time high of 3,700.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, which counts on the performance of US tech stock giants such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, rose 0.7 percent on the day and 2.1 percent on the week, finishing at a record high of 12,464.

