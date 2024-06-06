Open Menu

US Stocks Up As Nvidia Tops $3 Tn Market Capitalization

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 07:17 PM

Wall Street stocks closed solidly higher Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both hitting fresh highs while chip designer Nvidia topped $3 trillion in market value

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Wall Street stocks closed solidly higher Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both hitting fresh highs while chip designer Nvidia topped $3 trillion in market value.

This makes Nvidia only the third US company to reach a market valuation of that level, after Microsoft and Apple.

The broad-based S&P 500 surged 1.2 percent to 5,354.03, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rallied 2.0 percent to 17,187.90.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 percent to 38,807.33.

The solid showing came as Nvidia crossed the $3 trillion market capitalization mark, surpassing tech giant Apple and seeing its shares close 5.2 percent up.

"You have kind of the best of both worlds for the stock market in that you have lower interest rates and strength in the mega cap stocks, specifically, Nvidia," said Patrick O'Hare of Briefing.com.

Other major names like Facebook parent Meta Platforms advanced by 3.

8 percent, while Hewlett Packard Enterprise bounced 10.7 percent.

Apple shares rose 0.8 percent.

Economic data released Wednesday also showed that private sector hiring cooled more than expected in May, with employers adding 152,000 jobs according to payroll firm ADP.

A cooler labor market could give the Federal Reserve confidence to cut interest rates sooner rather than later.

All eyes are on the government's jobs report due Friday for more evidence that the world's biggest economy is cooling sufficiently for the central bank to start lowering rates.

A separate survey showed US services sector activity bounced back in May too, a shift that O'Hare said assuaged concerns about the economy and added to market optimism for a "soft landing" -- where inflation comes down without a damaging downturn.

