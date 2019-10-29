US stocks up on China talks optimism, S&P hits new record

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Wall Street surged Monday on renewed optimism about US-China trade talks, with the S&P 500 hitting a new record, while the pound firmed against the dollar after the EU backed an extension on Brexit

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ):Wall Street surged Monday on renewed optimism about US-China trade talks, with the S&P 500 hitting a new record, while the pound firmed against the dollar after the EU backed an extension on Brexit.

Wall Street investors also were buoyed by expectations that the Federal Reserve will proceed with another interest rate cut Wednesday.

President Donald Trump repeated his confidence that Washington and Beijing are moving towards a partial "phase one" trade deal, which he expects to sign on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Santiago in mid-November.

"The market seems to be saying that between central bank easing and the steps towards enough of a trade agreement to stop tariffs from going up, the world economy is going to stabilize," said LBBW's Karl Haeling.

"This summer there was a great fear of a recession." Adding to the momentum has been better-than-expected earnings, analysts said.

Companies in the S&P 500 are on track to see a decline of 3.7 percent in the third quarter from the year-ago levels, but 80 percent have reported better earnings per share than expected, according to Factset.

Large technology companies were broadly higher, with Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google parent Alphabet all adding around one percent or more.

Tiffany surged 31.6 percent after the company confirmed it had received and is reviewing LVMH's bid valuing the iconic high-end jeweler at $14.5 billion.

Space tourism company Virgin Galactic made its market debut, soaring at first but then ending the day marginally lower, down 0.34 percent.

- EU extends Brexit deadline - European Union states on Monday agreed to postpone Brexit for up to three months, stepping in with a decision less than 90 hours before Britain was due to crash out with no divorce deal.

The new deadline is now January 31 -- although the EU would allow an earlier date should London ratify a withdrawal agreement sooner.

Although the announcement helped the pound, its gains were modest.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wanted to call a snap general election for December 12, with a plan to persuade MPs to back his agreement before then -- but lawmakers defeated the initiative.

"The decision to provide an extension must be seen as a positive thing, given how close we are to a disorderly Brexit," said Joshua Mahony, IG senior market analyst.

"However, while a no-deal has been averted for now, this extension points to more uncertainty and economic decline as businesses remain in the dark over where the country is heading." Brexit uncertainties are impacting the outlook for HSBC, the British banking giant said Monday, as it posted a fall in third-quarter profits.

Shares in the lender were down more than four percent at one stage, making them the top loser on the FTSE 100 index, but they recovered a few pennies in late trade.

In Asian trading, stock markets climbed after China and the US said they were close to agreeing a mini trade deal.

- Key figures around 2100 GMT - New York - Dow: UP 0.5 percent at 27.090.72 (close) New York - S&P 500: UP 0.6 percent at 3,039.42 (close) New York - Nasdaq: UP 1.0 percent at 8,325.99 (close) Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2859 from $1.2827 at 2100 GMT on Friday Euro/pound: DOWN at 86.29 pence from 86.38 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 108.95 yen from 108.67 yen Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1099 from $1.1080 London - FTSE 100: UP 0.09 percent at 7,332.28 points (close) Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.37 percent at 12,941.71 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.15 percent at 5,730.57 (close) EURO STOXX 50: FLAT at 3,625.69 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.3 percent at 22,867.27 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.8 percent at 26,891.26 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.9 percent at 2,980.05 (close)Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.7 percent at $61.57 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.6 percent at $55.74 per barrel