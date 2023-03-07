US Sues to Block JetBlue From Acquiring Spirit Airlines for $3.8 Billion - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The US Justice Department announced on Tuesday that it has filed a lawsuit to block the acquisition of Spirit Airlines, one of the major low-cost air carriers in the United States, by JetBlue Airways for $3.8 billion.

"The Justice Department, together with Attorneys General of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the State of New York and the District of Columbia, filed a civil antitrust lawsuit today to block JetBlue Airways Corporation's (JetBlue) proposed $3.8 billion acquisition of its largest and fastest-growing ultra-low-cost rival, Spirit Airlines, Inc. (Spirit)," the statement read.

The two air carriers serve millions of travelers and the proposed merger would significantly increase airfares, the statement said.

"As our complaint alleges, the merger of JetBlue and Spirit would result in higher fares and fewer choices for tens of millions of travelers, with the greatest impact felt by those who rely on what are known as ultra-low-cost carriers in order to fly," US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in the statement.

Garland called on private business in all industries to be aware that the Justice Department will not hesitate to enforce antitrust laws in order to protect consumers, the statement said.

The airline industry is already highly consolidated and another step forward in this direction would increase fares and overall costs as well as reduce the choice of available routes across the United States, the statement added.