UrduPoint.com

US Supreme Court Rejects Trump's Request To Halt Release Of Tax Returns To Congress -Order

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 12:50 AM

US Supreme Court Rejects Trump's Request to Halt Release of Tax Returns to Congress -Order

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The US Supreme Court rejected former President Donald Trump's effort to block the House Committee on Ways and Means to obtain six years of his tax return records, a court filing revealed on Tuesday.

"The application for stay of the mandate presented to The Chief Justice and by him referred to the Court is denied. The order heretofore entered by The Chief Justice is vacated," the court filing read.

The House committee has been trying to obtain Trump's tax records since 2019.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Chief Justice Supreme Court Trump 2019 Court

Recent Stories

Cristiano Ronaldo Says Seeks New Challenges, Annou ..

Cristiano Ronaldo Says Seeks New Challenges, Announces Departure From Manchester ..

38 minutes ago
 ICT admin conducts crackdown against profiteers, v ..

ICT admin conducts crackdown against profiteers, violators

38 minutes ago
 Football: World Cup results - 2nd update

Football: World Cup results - 2nd update

1 hour ago
 Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with 'immediate ..

Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with 'immediate effect'

1 hour ago
 EU Can Suspend Safety Ceiling on Gas Prices If Fin ..

EU Can Suspend Safety Ceiling on Gas Prices If Financial Stability Threatened - ..

1 hour ago
 Prolonged power shutdowns made life miserable in H ..

Prolonged power shutdowns made life miserable in Hyderabad

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.