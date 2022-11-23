WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The US Supreme Court rejected former President Donald Trump's effort to block the House Committee on Ways and Means to obtain six years of his tax return records, a court filing revealed on Tuesday.

"The application for stay of the mandate presented to The Chief Justice and by him referred to the Court is denied. The order heretofore entered by The Chief Justice is vacated," the court filing read.

The House committee has been trying to obtain Trump's tax records since 2019.