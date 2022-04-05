UrduPoint.com

US Suspends Tax Information Exchange With Russia - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2022 | 08:26 PM

The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has halted information exchanges with Russia in an effort to reduce the country's ability to collect taxes and fund its special military operation in Ukraine, the Treasury Department told Reuters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has halted information exchanges with Russia in an effort to reduce the country's ability to collect taxes and fund its special military operation in Ukraine, the Treasury Department told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Treasury Department said such information exchanges have been suspended since Russia's special operation began on February 24, but the action is being announced publicly on Tuesday as the US government formalizes the move, the report said.

