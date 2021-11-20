US, Taiwan to Hold 2nd Economic Partnership Dialogue on Monday - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) The second United States and Taiwan will hold their second economic prosperity partnership dialogue on Monday to discuss a range of bilateral interests related to trade and energy, the State Department said in a release.

"On Monday, November 22, 2021, Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez will lead the second US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue (EPPD), conducted under the auspices of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in the United States," the State Department said on Friday.

The meeting will take place a week after US President Joe Biden and Chinese Xi Jinping held a virtual summit to address a wide-range of bilateral and global issues, including their tensions over Taiwan.

The Trump administration launched the first EPPD last November in Washington to strengthen economic and commercial ties between the United States and Taiwan. Last year's meeting covered areas such as technology, 5G, telecom security, and supply chains.