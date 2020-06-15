UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Tankers With Saudi Oil Factored In Return Of Oil Quotes Below $40 Per Barrel - Dyukov

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 10:20 PM

US Tankers With Saudi Oil Factored in Return of Oil Quotes Below $40 Per Barrel - Dyukov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Tankers with Saudi oil standing near US shores have become one of the reasons for the return of oil prices to levels below $40 per barrel, as they have led to an increase in inventories, Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov told reporters.

Despite gradual easing of quarantine restrictions in many countries, the economic recovery was generally expected, however, many positive events still occur with a delay, he noted.

"You can not say that these adjustments are dramatic, but anyway, these are adjustments that affect the market," Dyukov said during a press conference.

In addition to these factors, there were some events that pushed prices below $40 per barrel, first of all US inventories data, he noted.

"Everyone expected reduction of inventories, or at least that they will remain at the same level. But we saw their growth. We can now analyze the reasons and say that yes, if it were not for these tankers with Saudi oil, which had come a little earlier to the shores of the United States, if they were not there, then, probably, there would have been no such fall. Nevertheless, this correction occurred, I would call it a correction," Dyukov concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Saudi Same United States Market All

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi movement ban extended by one week, start ..

8 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Colombia in fight against ..

37 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Jordan in fight against C ..

38 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Deliberate Targeting of Civilians by ..

51 minutes ago

Capital police release two Indian High Commission ..

1 hour ago

First solar eclipse of 2020 will happen on June 21

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.