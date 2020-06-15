US Tankers With Saudi Oil Factored in Return of Oil Quotes Below $40 Per Barrel - Dyukov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Tankers with Saudi oil standing near US shores have become one of the reasons for the return of oil prices to levels below $40 per barrel, as they have led to an increase in inventories, Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov told reporters.

Despite gradual easing of quarantine restrictions in many countries, the economic recovery was generally expected, however, many positive events still occur with a delay, he noted.

"You can not say that these adjustments are dramatic, but anyway, these are adjustments that affect the market," Dyukov said during a press conference.

In addition to these factors, there were some events that pushed prices below $40 per barrel, first of all US inventories data, he noted.

"Everyone expected reduction of inventories, or at least that they will remain at the same level. But we saw their growth. We can now analyze the reasons and say that yes, if it were not for these tankers with Saudi oil, which had come a little earlier to the shores of the United States, if they were not there, then, probably, there would have been no such fall. Nevertheless, this correction occurred, I would call it a correction," Dyukov concluded.