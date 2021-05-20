UrduPoint.com
US Tax Evasion Could Hit $7 Trillion Over 10 Years, Including Cryptocurrencies - Treasury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 11:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Tax evasion in the United States could hit $7 trillion over the next decade, with a substantial portion hidden in cryptocurrencies, unless the Internal Revenue Service invests tens of billions of Dollars to upgrade computer systems to detect underreporting of income, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

The "tax gap" - or the difference between taxes owed and paid - totaled nearly $600 billion in 2019 "and will rise to about $7 trillion over the course of the next decade if left unaddressed," the Treasury Department said.

The Treasury Department said it estimates the $7 trillion is the equivalent to 15 percent of taxes owed and it has outlined its agenda for improving revenue collection to fund the Biden administration's multi-trillion Dollar infrastructure and other development plans.

Such unpaid obligations "come at a cost to American households and compliant taxpayers as policymakers choose rising deficits, lower spending on necessary priorities, or further tax increases to compensate for the lost revenue," the Treasury Department added.

To provide the Internal Revenue service with upgraded computer systems and resources to go after tax evaders, the Treasury Department said it needed to invest nearly $80 billion to rebuild the agency's detection capabilities over the next decade.

The Treasury Department said crypto currencies were of particular concern having grown to $2 trillion in market capitalization and posing significant detection problems.

"Despite constituting a relatively small portion of business income today, cryptocurrency transactions are likely to rise in importance in the next decade, especially in the presence of a broad-based financial account reporting regime," the Treasury Department said. "These opportunities are particularly available for those in the top end of the income distribution who can avoid taxes through sophisticated strategies such as offshoring, creating complex partnership structures, or moving taxable assets into the crypto economy."

To better help the IRS track businesses that receive crypto assets with a fair market value of more than $10,000 would also be flagged, the Treasury Department added.

