US Tax Preparer Duo Pleads Guilty In Multimillion-Dollar Tax Fraud Scheme - Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 09:05 PM

US Tax Preparer Duo Pleads Guilty in Multimillion-Dollar Tax Fraud Scheme - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Janell Lightner, a Waco, Texas, tax return preparer pleaded guilty to fraud charges after admitting to filing false tax returns as part of a multi-million-dollar scheme with co-defended Stacey Anderson, the US Department of Justice said on Thursday.

"A Waco, Texas, tax return preparer pleaded guilty Tuesday before United States Magistrate Judge Jeffrey C. Manske to conspiracy to defraud the United States," the Justice Department said in a news release.

According to the indictment, Lightner assisted Anderson in the preparation and filing of false tax returns. The duo conspired to defraud the US by preparing false 2013 and 2014 individual income tax returns to increase their clients' tax refunds from the Internal Revenue Service.

Lightner and Anderson prepared tax returns for clients in Texas, Maryland and the District of Columbia, with Lightner admitting to causing a tax loss of more than $1.3 million.

Lightner faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison, as well as a term of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties. Her sentencing has been scheduled for December 5.

Anderson, who in June pleaded guilty to the fraud charges, as well as filing a false 2014 income tax return, admitted to causing a tax loss of over $10 million. Her sentencing is scheduled for October 9.

More Stories From Business

