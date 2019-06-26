UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Tech Giants Find Loopholes To Continue Dealing With Huawei Despite Trump Ban - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 03:21 PM

US Tech Giants Find Loopholes to Continue Dealing With Huawei Despite Trump Ban - Reports

A number of US tech firms, including Intel and Micron, have found ways to bypass the ban introduced by US president Donald Trump on Chinese tech giant Huawei and continue selling details to the company, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) A number of US tech firms, including Intel and Micron, have found ways to bypass the ban introduced by US president Donald Trump on Chinese tech giant Huawei and continue selling details to the company, local media reported.

On May 16, US President Donald Trump blacklisted Huawei and its 70 affiliates from trading with and exporting to the United States. As a result, many US tech giants had to suspend business operations with Huawei, specifically transfers of its hardware, software and technical services.

The components from the chip-makers began to flow again to Huawei some three weeks ago, according to four people with knowledge of the sales who spoke to the New York Times on conditions of anonymity.

Intel, Micron and other tech giants managed to avoid labeling their products as American-made, according to the sources.

Both Intel and Micron declined to provide comments, the newspaper said.

Commenting on the US ban, Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei said that it would force the company to reduce its production capacities, which will, in turn, result in the tech giant's revenues dropping by approximately $30 billion over the next two years.

The United States and several other nations have accused Huawei of spying on behalf of the Chinese government through its devices. US allies, including Australia, Japan and New Zealand, also banned the company from participating in government contracts due to security concerns. Huawei has repeatedly refuted all the accusations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Business China Company Trump New York Japan United States New Zealand May Media All From Government Billion Huawei

Recent Stories

MoHR launches campaign " We the Future" in collabo ..

8 minutes ago

Textile exports earn $12.315bln in 11 months

8 minutes ago

EAEU May Sign Free Trade Zone Deals With Israel, E ..

9 minutes ago

FIEDMC grants 11 Int'l and local companies "Zone ..

5 minutes ago

Local POL production dips 6.3% in 10 months of 201 ..

4 minutes ago

Italy public deficit down slightly in Q1

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.