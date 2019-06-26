US Tech Giants Find Loopholes to Continue Dealing With Huawei Despite Trump Ban - Reports

A number of US tech firms, including Intel and Micron, have found ways to bypass the ban introduced by US president Donald Trump on Chinese tech giant Huawei and continue selling details to the company, local media reported

On May 16, US President Donald Trump blacklisted Huawei and its 70 affiliates from trading with and exporting to the United States. As a result, many US tech giants had to suspend business operations with Huawei, specifically transfers of its hardware, software and technical services.

The components from the chip-makers began to flow again to Huawei some three weeks ago, according to four people with knowledge of the sales who spoke to the New York Times on conditions of anonymity.

Intel, Micron and other tech giants managed to avoid labeling their products as American-made, according to the sources.

Both Intel and Micron declined to provide comments, the newspaper said.

Commenting on the US ban, Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei said that it would force the company to reduce its production capacities, which will, in turn, result in the tech giant's revenues dropping by approximately $30 billion over the next two years.

The United States and several other nations have accused Huawei of spying on behalf of the Chinese government through its devices. US allies, including Australia, Japan and New Zealand, also banned the company from participating in government contracts due to security concerns. Huawei has repeatedly refuted all the accusations.