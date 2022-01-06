US Tech Stocks Lose Most in 11 Months as INterest Rate Hike Fears Roil Wall Street

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Fears of an impending US interest rate hike roiled Wall Street on Wednesday, with risk-averse investors dumping stocks in almost every sector and handing Big Tech its biggest loss in nearly 11 months.

"US stocks are struggling for direction," Ed Moya, analyst at online trading platform OANDA, said on Wednesday.

Moya's coments comes as a strong private payrolls report for December and minutes from the Federal Reserve's final meeting for 2021 signaled a quicker-than-expected rate hike this year and sent the three major equity indexes on the New Stock Exchange tumbling.

Of the three indexes, the worst hit was the Nasdaq Composite, which sank to 15,100 after losing 523 points, or 3.3% on the day. It was the biggest one-day percentage loss since February 25 for the Nasdaq, which groups highly-valued tech stocks such as Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and Netflix.

It also marked the second consecutive day of losses for the Big Tech index, after Tuesday's drop of 1.3%. Prior to that, Nasdaq opened the year on an ebullient note, rising 1.2% in Monday's first session of 2022, after a 21% gain for all of last year. Nasdaq-listed Apple even crossed a record $3 trillion in market capitalization on Monday, making it the world's most valuable company.

Of the remaining equity indexes, the S&P 500, which groups the top 500 US stocks, fell 1.9% - the most since January 29, 2021.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which groups blue chips of mostly industrial stocks, had the smallest drop of the three, losing just about 1% or its most in two weeks.

Investors have been rotating out of Nasdaq's so-called growth shares into the Dow's "value stocks" since the year began.

Wednesday's market rout came after investors learned from the Federal Reserve that its policymakers had considered faster rate hikes for this year than previously intended when they met in December amid soaring inflation.

Separately, a reading of bond market traders' expectations showed a more than 70% chance of the Fed imposing by March its first rate hike since the coronavirus outbreak two years ago. Earlier readings had predicted a rate hike between April and June.

Earlier in the day, data from private payrolls surveyor ADP showed that private employers in the United States added 807,000 jobs in December, nearly twice more than predicted by economists -- showing the labor market in the world's largest economy had thrived despite challenges from the coronavirus Omicron variant.

The ADP data came ahead of Friday's non-farm payrolls report for December from the Labor Department, which will include both private and government sector jobs. Economists are expecting the non-farm payrolls report to show an addition of 424,000 jobs for last month versus November's 210,000. Anything above that skews to the upside the chance for a faster rate hike, analysts said.