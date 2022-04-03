US 'Teetering on Edge of Economic Nightmare' - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump has warned that the United States could face simultaneous inflation and recession, accusing the current US administration of the deteriorating economic situation.

"Now Biden and the radical Democrats have put at risk everything that we fought to build in this country," Trump said at his rally in Washington Township, Michigan, on Saturday, adding that "Biden's inflation calamity will cost the average family an estimated $5,200 this year, a giant tax on the American workers."

Trump said that the greatest threat for the Americans is not Russia or China, but the radical politicians who are currently in office.

"Despite all you are hearing and seeing of China and Russia and Iran and others, our biggest danger is not from outside coming in, our biggest danger is from the sick and radical politicians that are knowingly or unknowingly wanting to destroy our country," Trump told his supporters.

He called on the Americans to vote for the Republicans in the midterm elections this year in order to get the US back on the right track.

"We are teetering on the edge of an economic nightmare known as stagflation. ...that's simultaneous inflation and recession," Trump warned, adding that "it's time to think about greatness for our country again."

"We are going to retake Congress," he added.

Poll data reported by The Hill on Tuesday showed that Trump was ahead of both incumbent Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in hypothetical presidential campaign matchups for 2024.