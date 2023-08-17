Open Menu

U.S. Texas To Impose Fee On Electric Vehicles

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2023 | 09:00 PM

U.S. Texas to impose fee on electric vehicles

Starting September, electric vehicle (EV) drivers in the second largest U.S. state of Texas will have to pay the state an extra 200 U.S. dollars each year to register their vehicles, local media reported on Wednesday

HOUSTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Starting September, electric vehicle (EV) drivers in the second largest U.S. state of Texas will have to pay the state an extra 200 U.S. Dollars each year to register their vehicles, local media reported on Wednesday.

If they want to buy another EV, that will cost 400 dollars upfront, according to a new state law imposing the new fee on EVs to replace gas taxes lost to electrification. The fee will not apply to hybrid vehicles.

Revenue collected from the fee will be deposited into the state highway fund to help pay for roadway construction and maintenance projects.

By doing so, Texas joins about 30 states that impose registration fees on EVs, eenews.net reported, noting that the fee is nearly double what an average driver would pay in taxes at the pump, The state's new EV fees are among the most expensive across the country, said the report, compared with its gas tax which, unchanged since 1991, is currently one of the cheapest in the United States.

More Republican-led states are trying to create speed bumps to the Biden administration's efforts to electrify and decarbonize transportation, said the report.

Other measures adopted in these states include new taxes on drivers using charging stations and new limitations on how automakers sell EVs.

The Biden administration has introduced huge subsidies for some EVs under the Inflation Reduction Act, coupled with aggressive new tailpipe pollution standards from the Environmental Protection Agency. The U.S. EV market is forecast this year to double the size it was in 2021, said the report.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Driver Vehicles Vehicle Buy United States September Gas Market Media From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

SSSD signs agreement with Etihad Water and Electri ..

SSSD signs agreement with Etihad Water and Electricity

11 minutes ago
 Influential Pir Asad handed over to police on Phys ..

Influential Pir Asad handed over to police on Physical remand

10 minutes ago
 Rapid growth in Pakistan's population raises conce ..

Rapid growth in Pakistan's population raises concerns: Wali Muhammad

2 minutes ago
 ANP KP announced provincial Election Cell

ANP KP announced provincial Election Cell

2 minutes ago
 Justice (Rtd) Maqbool Baqir takes oath as Caretake ..

Justice (Rtd) Maqbool Baqir takes oath as Caretaker CM Sindh

2 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador calls on Air Chief

U.S. Ambassador calls on Air Chief

2 minutes ago
CCPO orders for steps against criminals,drug deale ..

CCPO orders for steps against criminals,drug dealers

2 minutes ago
 GB govt striving to phase out use of plastic for m ..

GB govt striving to phase out use of plastic for many years: CS GB

30 minutes ago
 Newly sworn-in cabinet vows to cope with challenge ..

Newly sworn-in cabinet vows to cope with challenges, serve masses

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of K ..

Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of Kashmiri activists

32 minutes ago
 Poster and video making competition held in Mehran ..

Poster and video making competition held in Mehran University

32 minutes ago
 PHC orders release of PTI workers detained under M ..

PHC orders release of PTI workers detained under MPO

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business