US Threatens Sanctions on Participating Nations That Do Not Comply With Russian Oil Cap

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The United States will impose sanctions against participating countries that do not comply with the price cap on Russian oil, Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes, told a Senate hearing on Wednesday.

When asked whether there will be sanctions or penalties on the participating countries and entities that will not comply with the oil price cap, Rosenberg stated, "Yes."

Rosenberg noted that there is an opportunity to go after entities outside of the G7 countries if they violate these measures and "in some way have a jurisdictional hook to ours."