US Threats Against Russian Gas Projects Resemble Cold War Rhetoric - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) New US sanctions against Russian gas pipeline projects prove the axiom that Washington has no other arguments, and US threats to use the whole range of repressive measures against participants in these projects resemble the rhetoric of the Cold War, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that the State Department had published recommendations under the law on countering Russia through sanctions, including the Nord Stream 2 and the second string of the TurkStream in the document.

These put investments and other actions related to Russian gas export pipelines under risk of US sanctions.

"We note that Washington continues to prove to the world with surprising persistence that it has become an axiom, that the United States has no other arguments on the international agenda than sanctions," Zakharova said at a briefing.

According to her, now the time has come for US allies in Europe to face them.

"The more I watch Mike Pompeo's interviews recently, where he addresses such topics, the more it seems to me that I'm watching a movie from the Cold War," the spokeswoman said.

