US To Allocate $175Mln In Military Aid To Baltic Nations In 2020- Estonia Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 01:20 AM

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The United States will allocate $175 million in military aid to three Baltic nations in 2020, while this assistance, for the first time, will separately include funds on the development of the air defense in the region, the Estonian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump signed the $738 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which includes aid to the country's NATO allies and other partners.

"The United States will allocate 125 million Dollars to develop military cooperation between Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania next year. It will also create, for the first time in history, a separate 50 million Dollar budget line to support the development of Baltic air defense," the Estonian ministry said.

Defense Minister Juri Luik welcomed the US decision as a step toward strengthening the "deterrence and defense posture" on NATO's eastern flank, especially praising special attention that had been paid to air defense of the Baltic nations.

"The transition from air policing to air defense requires a common decision from all Allies, but the U.S. position and practical support are of great importance. We greatly appreciate the U.S. support for the development of our region's defense," Luik said, as quoted by his ministry.

Apart from the aid to Baltic nations, the NDAA renewed $300 million in US security assistance for Ukraine, which includes $100 million for lethal defense weapons. The legislation, moreover, expands the types of aid that Ukraine can receive, including coastal defense cruise missiles and anti-ship missiles. The bill also bars military-to-military cooperation with Russia and envisages sanctions against its Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines.

More Stories From Business

