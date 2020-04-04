UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Allow Energy Producers To Store Surplus Oil To Sell Later - Trump

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 04:50 AM

US to Allow Energy Producers to Store Surplus Oil to Sell Later - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in a press briefing he will allow American producers to store surplus oil to sell later.

"We will be making space available in the strategic petroleum reserve to let American producers to store surplus oil that can be sold at a later time," Trump said on Friday.

Trump said that there is currently "tremendous" amount of oil due to the novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) that stopped demand.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 275,580 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States, while the number of cases worldwide has exceeded one million.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Trump United States Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces recovery of 12 patien ..

4 hours ago

Foodpanda financially aids their heroes during the ..

4 hours ago

Give Time for Lockdowns to Work or Virus Cannot Be ..

4 hours ago

Chinese, UAE Experts Doing Best to Help Serbia Cop ..

4 hours ago

WTO issues new report on worldwide trade in COVID- ..

5 hours ago

New Stay Home App launched by DoH to reinforce sel ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.