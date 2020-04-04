US to Allow Energy Producers to Store Surplus Oil to Sell Later - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in a press briefing he will allow American producers to store surplus oil to sell later.

"We will be making space available in the strategic petroleum reserve to let American producers to store surplus oil that can be sold at a later time," Trump said on Friday.

Trump said that there is currently "tremendous" amount of oil due to the novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) that stopped demand.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 275,580 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States, while the number of cases worldwide has exceeded one million.