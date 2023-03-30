UrduPoint.com

US To Become Largest LNG Exporter When Trains Return Online In Texas - EIA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2023 | 01:50 AM

US to Become Largest LNG Exporter When Trains Return Online In Texas - EIA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The United States will become the largest exporter of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) when additional liquefaction train facilities come online at a Freeport LNG plant in Texas, US Assistant Administrator of the Energy Information Administration Angelina LaRose said on Wednesday.

Liquefaction trains turn natural gas into LNG in order to prepare for export.

"Once the Freeport trains are back online, we are the world's largest exporter of LNG," LaRose said during a panel discussion hosted by the Wilson Center.

LaRose pointed out, however, that there are capacity constraints in the United States, which causes major limitations to US export capabilities.

The company's LNG export facility in Texas was knocked offline last month due to a fire.

US media reported earlier on Wednesday that the amount of natural gas flowing to Freeport's LNG export facility in Texas was on track to hit its highest level since shutting down last month.

The report said the increase in gas flow to the plant likely signals that the company has started the third of three liquefaction trains at the facility.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fire World Company Freeport United States Gas Media

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

59 minutes ago
 EU Commission Chief Pledges Support For Companies ..

EU Commission Chief Pledges Support For Companies Producing Ammunition for Ukrai ..

2 hours ago
 Russia Did Not Notify US About Any Changes of 1988 ..

Russia Did Not Notify US About Any Changes of 1988 Treaty Notifications -State D ..

2 hours ago
 Pope to Spend Several Days in Medical Facility Due ..

Pope to Spend Several Days in Medical Facility Due to Respiratory Infection - Va ..

2 hours ago
 BREAKING: In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, t ..

BREAKING: In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, the UAE President issues two Em ..

2 hours ago
 White House Says Taiwanese Leader's Private 'Trans ..

White House Says Taiwanese Leader's Private 'Transit' Via US in Line With One Ch ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.