US to Become Largest LNG Exporter When Trains Return Online In Texas - EIA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The United States will become the largest exporter of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) when additional liquefaction train facilities come online at a Freeport LNG plant in Texas, US Assistant Administrator of the Energy Information Administration Angelina LaRose said on Wednesday.

Liquefaction trains turn natural gas into LNG in order to prepare for export.

"Once the Freeport trains are back online, we are the world's largest exporter of LNG," LaRose said during a panel discussion hosted by the Wilson Center.

LaRose pointed out, however, that there are capacity constraints in the United States, which causes major limitations to US export capabilities.

The company's LNG export facility in Texas was knocked offline last month due to a fire.

US media reported earlier on Wednesday that the amount of natural gas flowing to Freeport's LNG export facility in Texas was on track to hit its highest level since shutting down last month.

The report said the increase in gas flow to the plant likely signals that the company has started the third of three liquefaction trains at the facility.