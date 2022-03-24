UrduPoint.com

US To Boost Domestic Oil Output By 1Mln Barrels Per Year - Energy Secretary

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2022 | 08:19 PM

US oil producers will increase domestic supply by a million barrels a year in response to Washington's call, US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) US oil producers will increase domestic supply by a million barrels a year in response to Washington's call, US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said on Thursday.

"We have called for an increase in our domestic oil supplies... There is a response by the oil and gas market.

It looks like oil supplies will increase by about a million barrels per year. At least our energy information agency has a short-term energy outlook that has been updated to include those increases," she said.

Granholm, who spoke at a press conference after the conclusion of the International Energy Agency's Ministerial Meeting in Paris, said that more steps would be needed to deal with the fuel price hike that followed the US ban on Russian oil import.

>