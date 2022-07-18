US to Build Talent Pipeline for 700,000 Cybersecurity Jobs - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The White House is convening a cyber workforce summit on July 19 in a bid to fill about 700,000 open cybersecurity positions, according to a release.

"With approximately 700,000 cybersecurity positions open, America faces a national security challenge that must be tackled aggressively," the release stated.

Led by National Cyber Director Chris Inglis, the National Cyber Workforce and Education Summit will bring senior Federal officials, such as Secretary of Commerce Gina M.

Raimondo, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas, and Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Jen Easterly, together with private sector executives, academics, and other thought leaders.

Participants will discuss how to improve cybersecurity awareness, education, and training, including opportunities to build a talent pipeline through community colleges, registered apprenticeships, and non-traditional pathways that do not require a four-year degree.