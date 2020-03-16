UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Buy 75Mln Barrels Of Oil To Support Falling Market - Kudlow

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:00 PM

US to Buy 75Mln Barrels of Oil to Support Falling Market - Kudlow

The US administration plans to purchase nearly 75 million barrels of oil in an attempt to stop "the destruction of the market" it blames on Russia and Saudi Arabia, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The US administration plans to purchase nearly 75 million barrels of oil in an attempt to stop "the destruction of the market" it blames on Russia and Saudi Arabia, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday.

"We are also going to buy roughly 75 million barrels of oil to stop the shenanigans and the destruction of the oil market by Russia and Saudi Arabia," Kudlow told Fox news.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he had directed Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette to buy large amount of oil to fill up the United States' Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia White House Oil Trump Buy United States Saudi Arabia Market Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review efforts t ..

48 minutes ago

Spreading rumours, fake information punishable by ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council launches economic stim ..

1 hour ago

F-35 Jet's Automatic Logistics System Still Crippl ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Imposes Entry Restrictions on Belarusians S ..

3 minutes ago

New Jersey governor announces curfew in coronaviru ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.