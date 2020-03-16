US to Buy 75Mln Barrels of Oil to Support Falling Market - Kudlow

The US administration plans to purchase nearly 75 million barrels of oil in an attempt to stop "the destruction of the market" it blames on Russia and Saudi Arabia, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020)

"We are also going to buy roughly 75 million barrels of oil to stop the shenanigans and the destruction of the oil market by Russia and Saudi Arabia," Kudlow told Fox news.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he had directed Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette to buy large amount of oil to fill up the United States' Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).