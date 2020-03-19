UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Buy 77Mln Barrels Of Oil To Protect Industry, Starting With 30Mln - Energy Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 08:30 PM

US to Buy 77Mln Barrels of Oil to Protect Industry, Starting With 30Mln - Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The United States will buy a total of 77 million barrels of American-produced oil to top up the country's petroleum reserves in order to provide relief to the industry ravaged by demand lost due to the coronavirus crisis and low prices, the Department of Energy on Thursday said in a statement on Thursday.

"At the direction of the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, the Department of Energy (DOE) will fill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to its maximum capacity by purchasing 77 million barrels of American-made crude oil," the statement said. "Under this initial solicitation, DOE will purchase up to 30 million barrels of sweet and sour crude oil with a focus on small to midsize US oil producers."

US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said in the statement that the DOE would move quickly to support US oil producers "facing potentially catastrophic losses from the impacts of COVID-19 and the intentional disruption to world oil markets by foreign actors.

"

The SPR, which holds the nation's oil reserves in underground salt caverns in Louisiana, has a capacity of 713.5 million barrels. As of March 15, total volume of crude in its hold was at 649.1 million barrels, according to data from the Energy Information Administration, a division of the DOE.

US crude oil prices fell to 18-year lows of around $20 per barrel on Wednesday as demand destruction from the coronavirus crisis was exacerbated by production hikes in the global market by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia Oil Trump Buy United States Saudi Arabia March Market From Industry Top Salfi Textile Mills Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE facilitates evacuation of South Korean nationa ..

34 minutes ago

RAK Crown Prince issues resolution relating to rem ..

1 hour ago

PTA Supporting National Efforts in Fight against C ..

2 hours ago

PSL prize amount should be used as relief fund in ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi scores 7.72 points in happiness index

2 hours ago

PSL 2020 provides batting talent to Pakistan: Rami ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.