US to Buy Large Quantities of Oil to Fill Strategic Reserve 'Up to the Top' - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during a press conference on Friday that he has directed the Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette to buy large amount of oil to fill up the United States' strategic reserve.

"Based on the price of oil, I've also instructed the Secretary of Energy to purchase... large quantities of crude oil for storage in the US strategic reserve. We are going to fill it right up to the top. It puts us in a position that's very strong, and we are buying it at the right price," Trump said.