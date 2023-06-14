US to Buy up to 12Mln Barrels This Year to Rebuild Oil Reserve - Bloomberg

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The United States plans to buy about 12 million barrels this year to replenish its heavily-drawn oil reserve, with relatively low crude prices helping, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

The Department of Energy, or DoE, had confirmed the purchase of three million barrels and announced solicitation for another three million in a news release issued Friday. The Bloomberg report acknowledged that, suggesting that the government will be sourcing another six million barrels on top of those.