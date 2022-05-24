The United States will continue working to diversify Europe's supply of natural gas via the Biden administration's task force on liquefied natural gas (LNG), the United States and the European Commission on European Energy Security said in a joint statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) The United States will continue working to diversify Europe's supply of natural gas via the Biden administration's task force on liquefied natural gas (LNG), the United States and the European Commission on European Energy Security said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"Through the Task Force we will continue working to diversify Europe's supply of natural gas while we accelerate the deployment of energy efficiency and smart technologies in European homes and businesses, electrify heating, and ramp-up clean energy output to reduce demand for fossil fuels altogether," the statement said.

As an important step towards realizing the goals of the Task Force, the European Commission and the United States welcome Finland's contract to lease a floating LNG import terminal from a US provider that will be operational before the end of this year, the statement said.

The task force started its work in late March after US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula Von de Leyen tasked it with diversifying Europe's gas supplies in light of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

Environmental activists have accused the task force for lacking transparency and engaging representatives of large gas companies. In addition, the secret nature of the task force's activities violates Federal advisory committee law, according to a letter the anti-corruption group Global Witness sent to Biden earlier on Monday.