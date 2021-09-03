UrduPoint.com

US To Convene First In Years US-Mexico Economic Dialogue On September 9 - White House

US to Convene First in Years US-Mexico Economic Dialogue on September 9 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The first since 2016 high-level meeting between the Biden administration and Mexico is set to take place on September 9 to reinvigorate economic dialogue between the countries, the White House said on Friday.

"On September 9, the Biden-Harris Administration will convene the first U.S.- Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue (HLED) since 2016 in recognition of the broad, deep economic agenda that the United States shares with Mexico," the White House said in a press release.

The meeting's agenda will include promotion of sustainable economic and social development in Southern Mexico and Central America, the release said.

The HLED was established in 2013 to advance strategic economic and commercial priorities for both the US and Mexico in order to boost economic development, job creation, and reduction of poverty and inequality, according to the release.

In August, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and other US officials met with Mexican counterparts to discuss the upcoming economic meeting in September as well as possible solutions to the migration crisis on the US-Mexico border.

