US to Erase Over $4.5Bln in Student Loan Debt for Public Service Workers - Education Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Nearly 50,000 US public service workers in fields such as health care and teaching will have more than $4.6 billion in student loan debt forgiven in the next year, the education Department said on Wednesday.

"Borrowers who devote a decade of their lives to public service should be able to rely on the promise of Public Service Loan Forgiveness. The system has not delivered on that promise to date, but that is about to change," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in announcing the expanded Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.

Over the next year, the policy will result in 22,000 borrowers being immediately eligible for $1.

74 billion in forgiveness without the need for further action on their part, Cardona said.

Another 27,000 borrowers could potentially qualify for an additional $2.82 billion in forgiveness if they certify additional periods of public employment, he said.

In addition, more than 500,000 borrowers will receive an extra two years of progress toward eventual loan forgiveness, he said.

President Joe Biden has called for expanding and simplifying the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program for student debt, which has been riddled with problems such as confusion over eligibility, types of student loans and multiple repayment plans.