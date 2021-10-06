UrduPoint.com

US To Erase Over $4.5Bln In Student Loan Debt For Public Service Workers - Education Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 07:23 PM

US to Erase Over $4.5Bln in Student Loan Debt for Public Service Workers - Education Dept.

Nearly 50,000 US public service workers in fields such as health care and teaching will have more than $4.6 billion in student loan debt forgiven in the next year, the Education Department said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Nearly 50,000 US public service workers in fields such as health care and teaching will have more than $4.6 billion in student loan debt forgiven in the next year, the education Department said on Wednesday.

"Borrowers who devote a decade of their lives to public service should be able to rely on the promise of Public Service Loan Forgiveness. The system has not delivered on that promise to date, but that is about to change," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in announcing the expanded Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.

Over the next year, the policy will result in 22,000 borrowers being immediately eligible for $1.

74 billion in forgiveness without the need for further action on their part, Cardona said.

Another 27,000 borrowers could potentially qualify for an additional $2.82 billion in forgiveness if they certify additional periods of public employment, he said.

In addition, more than 500,000 borrowers will receive an extra two years of progress toward eventual loan forgiveness, he said.

President Joe Biden has called for expanding and simplifying the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program for student debt, which has been riddled with problems such as confusion over eligibility, types of student loans and multiple repayment plans.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Education Student Progress Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan fourth largest importer of Malaysian palm ..

Pakistan fourth largest importer of Malaysian palm oil after India, EU and China ..

3 minutes ago
 Over 2300 acre state land worth Rs 4 billion retri ..

Over 2300 acre state land worth Rs 4 billion retrieved in a day

3 minutes ago
 Performance report of price control magistrates re ..

Performance report of price control magistrates released

3 minutes ago
 KP PHE minister directs action against water charg ..

KP PHE minister directs action against water charges defaulters

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army guarantor of national security: Gove ..

Pakistan Army guarantor of national security: Governor

18 minutes ago
 Opposition to change Shahbaz Sharif, if wants cons ..

Opposition to change Shahbaz Sharif, if wants consultations on NAB chairman appo ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.