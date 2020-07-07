US to Export LNG From West Coast Terminal for First Time - Energy Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The Trump administration has greenlighted the first export of liquefied natural gas from the US West Coast, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said in a statement on Monday.

"Today's export authorization for Jordan Cove, the first US West Coast LNG project, will ease access to further position the US as a top supplier of LNG around the world," Brouillette said.

Jordan Cove Energy Project L.P., owned by Canada's Pembina Pipeline Corporation, will have the authority to export up to 1.08 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas as LNG, under the export approval.

If built to authorized capacity, the LNG terminal, including the Pacific Connector Pipeline, could create over 6,000 jobs during peak construction and generate up to $100 million in state and local tax revenue annually, the statement said.

"As we work to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, LNG exports are going to be one of the building blocks toward the United States' economic recovery," Steven Winberg, assistant secretary for fossil energy at the Department of Energy, said in the statement.

The project's natural gas will be sourced from both Canada and the United States and will be liquefied at the Jordan Cove LNG Terminal.

The LNG will be exported by ocean-going vessel to any country with which the United States does not have a free trade agreement and with which trade is not prohibited by US law.