UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Export LNG From West Coast Terminal For First Time - Energy Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

US to Export LNG From West Coast Terminal for First Time - Energy Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The Trump administration has greenlighted the first export of liquefied natural gas from the US West Coast, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said in a statement on Monday.

"Today's export authorization for Jordan Cove, the first US West Coast LNG project, will ease access to further position the US as a top supplier of LNG around the world," Brouillette said.

Jordan Cove Energy Project L.P., owned by Canada's Pembina Pipeline Corporation, will have the authority to export up to 1.08 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas as LNG, under the export approval.

If built to authorized capacity, the LNG terminal, including the Pacific Connector Pipeline, could create over 6,000 jobs during peak construction and generate up to $100 million in state and local tax revenue annually, the statement said.

"As we work to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, LNG exports are going to be one of the building blocks toward the United States' economic recovery," Steven Winberg, assistant secretary for fossil energy at the Department of Energy, said in the statement.

The project's natural gas will be sourced from both Canada and the United States and will be liquefied at the Jordan Cove LNG Terminal.

The LNG will be exported by ocean-going vessel to any country with which the United States does not have a free trade agreement and with which trade is not prohibited by US law.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exports Canada Trump United States Gas From Agreement Top Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-1 ..

1 hour ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

2 hours ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

4 hours ago

US COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 130,000 - Johns H ..

3 minutes ago

Two persons electrocuted in Sialkot

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.