US to Face Crisis If Biden Uses Constitutional Amendment to Avoid Default - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden may invoke the amendment to the US constitution that allows him to avoid default bypassing the position of the US Congress, but this will lead to a constitutional crisis in the country, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday.

"We should not get to the point, where we need to consider whether the president can go on issuing debt, this would be a constitutional crisis," Yellen told ABC news.

The 14th amendment to the constitution of the United States provides that "the validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, including debts incurred for payment of pensions and bounties for services in suppressing insurrection or rebellion, shall not be questioned." This section allows the country's president to resolve the debt issue without coordinating with the US Congress.